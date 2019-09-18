Karnataka BJP MP faces a caste barrier

Tumakuru: However prominent an individual may be, it appears his caste can be the basis of discrimination. BJP MP from Chitradurga A. Narayanaswamy, learnt this the hard way on Monday when he was stopped from entering a village in Pavagada taluk, Tuma-kuru district, which has not allowed the people of his community, the Madigas, from entering it for centuries.

The BJP MP arrived in Pemmanahalli Gollara-hatti village with representatives of Bengaluru companies, Biocon and Narayana Hrudalaya, to persuade them to adopt its schools and help the villagers get basic amenities as part of their corporate social responsibility Some young men of the Golla community, or Yadavas, as they are called, blocked his way, saying that no Madiga had been allowed to enter their village for hundreds of years.

While the MP tried to persuade them to change their minds, the policemen providing him security cover, looked on mutely without coming to his help. Although some villagers seemed to relent after a while and were willing to let him into Gollarahatti, others remained adamant.

After spending about 45 minutes trying to convince them to give up their age-old taboo on the entry of Madigas, who are a Scheduled Caste, Mr Narayanaswamy had no choice but to turn back. “ I could have forced my way but I want to win your hearts,” was his parting short.

A villager reportedly told Mr Narayanaswamy that in the past, former Chitradurga MP N. Chandrappa and Pavaga-da MLA Venkataramanna who also belonged to Scheduled Castes, had not entered Gollarahatti, respecting their sentiments.

The MP could not be contacted for comment on the incident as he was in a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha.