Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 Godavari boat traged ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Godavari boat tragedy: 19 bodies found during search

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 2:04 am IST
The bodies were washed ashore at different points along the Godavari.
Tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao said there were 73 passengers and crew when the boat capsized, of whom 26 had been rescued. With 27 bodies having been found, the search is on for another 20 persons. He said the bodies of a few of the missing passengers may be still in the sunken boat. (Photo: ANI)
 Tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao said there were 73 passengers and crew when the boat capsized, of whom 26 had been rescued. With 27 bodies having been found, the search is on for another 20 persons. He said the bodies of a few of the missing passengers may be still in the sunken boat. (Photo: ANI)

Kakinada: As search operations continued in the Godavari, 19 more bodies of tourists who were on the boat were recovered from the river taking the toll to 27. Three of them have still not been identified.

The bodies were washed ashore at different points along the Godavari. Some bodies were found at the cofferdam of the Polavaram project site and others at the Dowlaiswaram barrage.

 

Tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao said there were 73 passengers and crew when the boat capsized, of whom 26 had been rescued. With 27 bodies having been found, the search is on for another 20 persons. He said the bodies of a few of the missing passengers may be still in the sunken boat.

The Navy and ONGC personnel were joined in the search by an expert team from Uttarakhand which was involved in the rescue operation after a Maoist attack at Balimela reservoir which killed 38 Greyhound troops in 2008.

All of them are trying to retrieve the capsized tour boat ‘Royal Vashishta’ which is resting nearly 300 feet under water. Collector Muralidhar Reddy said the boat had been located but officials could not get a clear picture from the solar scanners as the floodwater was muddy. He said an expert team would come from Mumbai to try and pull the boat to the surface.

Officials were working through the night to salvage bodies of victims.

AP Director General of Police, Damodar Gowtham Sawang, ministers K. Kannababu and M. Srinivasa Rao of AP and Mr. Errabieli Dayakar Rao of the TRS closely monitored the operations. Mr Sawang said that the search was being intensified further.

...
Tags: godavari, search operations, polavaram project, m. srinivasa rao, tourists
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Unable to tolerate the inconvenience, residents are coming up with their own remedial measures as many of their representations to the authorities have gone in vain. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Ravi colony residents take up road work

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, shares the future plans of his VIT in the wake of receiving the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag from the Central government, in the city on Tuesday. VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor Kanchana Bhaskaran V. S., Vice Chancellor Anand A. Samuel and Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan are also seen. (Photo: DC)

VIT to start innovative prog, set up technology park

Tamil Nadu government on charges that effluent from the factory caused cancer and several mysterious diseases. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Villagers around Sterlite stoutly oppose fringe elements blocking welfare schemes

Several other passenger trains running in guntur section have also remained cancelled. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains affect DEMU train services



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6 feared dead in Seema heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in the past two days, the Sri Mahanandeeswara Swami temple at Mahanandi of Kurnool was flooded (Photo: DC)

Kothagudem-Secunderabad Express catches fire

Flames come out from an AC bogie in Kothgudem Express train in Kothagudem railway station on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: 4 held in Aasara scheme fraud

The arrested men are Mohammed Imran, 30, who worked at the MRO office in Bandlaguda and had obtained the username and password of the MRO, Charminar, and his friends Mohammed Aslam, 25, and Syed Sohailuddin, 23. The details were also shared with Mohammed Mohsin, 31, for a fee.

Hyderabad: Kids left in shock from accident

Though this particular auto in the incident had children under the legal limit, there are many autos overloaded with students which pose a major risk of such accidents.

Hyderabad: Bodies of 3 city victims recovered

Family members mourn near the body of Sivajyothi, a Uppal resident who died in the tragedy, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham