Impressed with schemes in bordering Telangana, Maha villages want to merge

The leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and sought his support for their agitation. They even said they were ready to contest from Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) tickets, if allotted. (Photo: Twitter | @TelanganaCMO)

Mumbai: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, five villages have demanded that the state government either implement the same welfare schemes as in Telangana or merge with it.

Five villages bordering Telangana including Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon, were so impressed by KCR's schemes that they have decided to contest the elections with the merger demand, New18 reported.

"People, including the elected representatives from villages spread over five legislative Assembly segments from the bordering Nanded district in Maharashtra, are agitated and are demanding that the state government either also implement the welfare schemes of Telangana state in their villages or allow their villages to be merged with Telangana," the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and sought his support for their agitation. They even said they were ready to contest from Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) tickets if allotted.

Rao termed the villages' demand as rational and urged the Maharashtra government to agree.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.