Guwahati: Pregnant woman, sisters stripped, beaten by cops

Two policemen and a woman constable were involved in torturing them throughout the night asking the whereabouts of their brother, the victim alleged. (Representational image)

Guwahati: A woman and her two sisters have alleged that they were stripped and tortured inside a police station in Darrang district by police while interrogating them in connection with a case of their brother who had eloped with a girl of different religion.

The woman has told reporters that she was carrying for two months and 22 days but the pregnancy had to be terminated after she sustained injuries at the police station.

Though the incident took place on September 8, it came to light on Tuesday when the victims after failing to get any response from police approached the media.

Pointing out that one of the sisters lodged a complaint with Darrang superintendent of police on September 10, the victim said they have alleged in the complaint that she along with her sisters were picked up from their home by the officer-in-charge of Burha police outpost on the night of September 8 and tortured them inside police station.

The pregnant woman said that she was admitted in a hospital for three days where doctors told her that her pregnancy had to be terminated.

When contacted Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told this newspaper that district superintendent has been asked to look into the incident. “I have asked Darrang district SP to probe into the matter immediately and take action according to law,” said Mr Saikia.

Late in the evening, a sub-inspector and a woman constable, who were accused of stripping and torturing the sisters, were placed under suspension and a DIG-rank officer was assigned the task of supervising the investigation by the SP.

An Assam police spokesperson said that a case had been registered against the police officers and constables involved in the incident.