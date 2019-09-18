Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 Guwahati: Pregnant w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Guwahati: Pregnant woman, sisters stripped, beaten by cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 18, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 2:48 am IST
The pregnant woman said that she was admitted in a hospital for three days where doctors told her that her pregnancy had to be terminated.
Two policemen and a woman constable were involved in torturing them throughout the night asking the whereabouts of their brother, the victim alleged. (Representational image)
 Two policemen and a woman constable were involved in torturing them throughout the night asking the whereabouts of their brother, the victim alleged. (Representational image)

Guwahati: A woman and her two sisters have alleged that they were stripped and tortured inside a police station in Darrang district by police while interrogating them in connection with a case of their brother who had eloped with a girl of different religion.

The woman has told reporters that she was carrying for two months and 22 days but the pregnancy had to be terminated after she sustained injuries at the police station.

 

Though the incident took place on September 8, it came to light on Tuesday when the victims after failing to get any response from police approached the media.

Pointing out that one of the sisters lodged a complaint with Darrang superintendent of police on September 10, the victim said they have alleged in the complaint that she along with her sisters were picked up from their home by the officer-in-charge of Burha police outpost on the night of September 8 and tortured them inside police station.

Two policemen and a woman constable were involved in torturing them throughout the night asking the whereabouts of their brother, the victim alleged.

The pregnant woman said that she was admitted in a hospital for three days where doctors told her that her pregnancy had to be terminated.

When contacted Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told this newspaper that district superintendent has been asked to look into the incident. “I have asked Darrang district SP to probe into the matter immediately and take action according to law,” said Mr Saikia.

Late in the evening, a sub-inspector and a woman constable, who were accused of stripping and torturing the sisters, were placed under suspension and a DIG-rank officer was assigned the task of supervising the investigation by the SP.

An Assam police spokesperson said that a case had been registered against the police officers and constables involved in the incident.

...
Tags: pregnant woman, assam cops
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

The doctors boycotted outpatient services for an hour and staged a protest in their respective institutions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors boycott Outpatient services in protest against assault

Curriculum committee member N. Sreekumar told Deccan Chronicle that fewer number of working days were lost due to the floods this year compared to last year.

Thiruvananthapuram: Schools may not reach 200 working days target

Sreeja Kalappurakkal at her 'shell art' show in Thrissur

Thrissur: Making a world of paintings out of sea shells

Dr K. V. Beena

Kochi: AIMS launches patient safety programme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ban on graffiti, posters in Nilgiris

Wall graffiti along the national graffiti in Nilgiris which are now the next removal target for the administration. (Photo: DC)

Drunken Erode youth fined Rs 15,000

Sources said that the Erode town police during a vehicle check stopped a motorbike rider Raja who was found to be drunk and was also not having a driving license.

Krishnagiri: Treated sewage water for farms

Farmers' leader and district president of 'Tamizhaga Vivasya Sangam', S. Subramanian said,

Unabated pollution: It’s frothing South Pennar

Frothing South Pennar river. (Photo: DC)

VIT to start innovative prog, set up technology park

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, shares the future plans of his VIT in the wake of receiving the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag from the Central government, in the city on Tuesday. VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor Kanchana Bhaskaran V. S., Vice Chancellor Anand A. Samuel and Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan are also seen. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham