Farooq Abdullah’s daughter plea for aid

Srinagar: A day after he was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, his daughter Hinna has issued a public appeal asking the authorities to allow her elder sister Safia Khan to meet him, claiming that she alone helps him with all his medication needs. She denied official claim that the former chief minister is allowed to have visitors.

She tweeted “Please, don’t believe any reports about Farooq Abdullah being allowed to have visitors. Even my sister, who lives next door, is not able to see him. And she is the one who helps with all his daily medication needs. He is 83 years old. At least, allow his daughter to see him.”

Mr Abdullah who had been under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre stripped J&K of its special status and split the state into two Union Territories (UTs) was formally detained under the PSA early Monday. His house along Srinagar’s picturesque Gupkar Road has been declared as a “subsidiary jail”.

The authorities had on Monday said that, as of now, there is no bar on his meeting relatives.