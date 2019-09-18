Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 Ayodhya: SC says med ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya: SC says mediation an option, but hearing must be over by Oct 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Sep 18, 2019, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
The judgement has to be delivered before CJI Gogoi retires on November 17.
It asserted that if the petitioners wanted, the can settle for the temple-mosque dispute case through mediation. (Photo: File)
 It asserted that if the petitioners wanted, the can settle for the temple-mosque dispute case through mediation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered the Ayodhya hearing to be completed by October 18. The court asked all parties to present their arguments before the set deadline.

It asserted if the petitioners wanted, they could settle for the temple-mosque dispute case through mediation.

 

The daily hearings of the case will continue, the court said.

The judgement has to be delivered before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Gogoi retires on November 17.

'Let us all make a combined effort to conclude the hearing by October 18,' Gogoi said. The court may sit for an extra hour on Saturdays to adhere to the deadline, India Today reported.

The top court arrived at this date after all petitioners submitted a time schedule required by them.

Daily hearings were declared from August 6 after the court failed to arrive at a decision through a mediation process.

The dispute involves the site in Ayodhya which is believed to be Ram Janmabhoomi (Lord Ram's birthplace). It is also where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood.

The 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict equally partitioned the 2.77-acre land among three parties-- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram).

Apart from CJI Gogoi, judges in the constitution bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya case, october 18, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sources were quoted as saying the leaders ‘discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country’. (Photo: PTI)

Two senior Cong leaders along with son Karti visit P Chidambaram in Tihar

If they want to consider Prime Minister Modi as their father of Nation, let them,

Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation, not Modi: Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,’ he said. (Photo: File)

‘Can’t impose one in India’: Rajinikanth on Shah’s appeal for common language

Amir was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)

UP: 8-yr-old stabs class 4 student, absconding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

Most entrepreneurs and start-up have difficulty holding on to the market and eventually fail. (Representational Image)
 

Top 5 car news of the week: Kia Seltos, Hyundai i10 N Line & more!

Here are the prices of the petrol and diesel versions of the new Kia.
 

Robert Downey Jr. might return as Iron Man, details inside

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple's iPad Pro may feature iPhone 11 Pro-like camera

Apple is adding more camera sensors to its iPad Pro lineup.
 

Apple is investing whopping USD 250 million in Corning

Corning and Apple's partnership go back to the first iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K leaders will be freed in less than 18 months: Union minister

Jitendra Singh is the first to speak on how long the leaders could remain under detention or house arrest. (Photo: File)

Mumbai autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating before women

When Ram Naresh Yadav was found doing the same thing the next day, the woman managed to film the number plate of his auto rickshaw and shared the information with the police. (Representational image)

'Andhra CM acting in vindictive manner': Chandrababu Naidu

'Cases filed by YSRCP against Kodela Siva Prasada Rao with non-bailable sections were petty. Jagan Reddy is a psycho, who is acting in a vindictive manner,' said Naidu in a press conference. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Nazi, Nazi, Nazi': Chidambarams condemn Farooq Abullah's arrest under PSA

Responding to a news report on Abdullah's arrest, his son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tweeted, saying,

ISRO's message after it lost contact with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

'Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!' ISRO said in a tweet. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham