'Andhra CM acting in vindictive manner': Chandrababu Naidu

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 10:04 am IST
The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister also alleged that lawyers of Kodela were badly treated.
'Cases filed by YSRCP against Kodela Siva Prasada Rao with non-bailable sections were petty. Jagan Reddy is a psycho, who is acting in a vindictive manner,' said Naidu in a press conference. (Photo: File | PTI)
Guntur: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu on Tuesday called YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy a 'psycho' alleging that he is acting in a vindictive manner as false cases are being filed against TDP leaders.

"Our party leaders were booked under various cases despite the fact that they did nothing wrong. Cases are being filed on TDP leaders for petty reasons by a person of no integrity. Cases filed by YSRCP against Kodela Siva Prasada Rao with non-bailable sections were petty. Jagan Reddy is a psycho, who is acting in a vindictive manner," said Naidu in a press conference here.

 

"When we approached the DGP to look into the matter, he expressed helplessness. How can such DGP save law and order? Now, we will go to any extent, we will fight legally to get justice for Kodela," he said.

Levying accusations on YSRCP for the alleged suicide of former assembly speaker Kodela, Naidu said: "A person had filed SC, ST atrocity case against Kodela. It was the utter misuse of the act as he was abroad at that time. Who is responsible (for the death of Kodela)? Is the Chief Minister not responsible? You drove a brave person Kodela into a condition that he committed suicide."

Seeking Reddy's explanation in the case, the TDP president said: "Why Jagan is remaining silent on the issue? Whenever any allegation is levelled against me, I always give an explanation."

Naidu concluded saying that police should act in a fair manner in the suicide case of Kodela and make ensure that law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana have asked for a comprehensive investigation on the suicide of Kodela at Hyderabad where the incident took place.

 

