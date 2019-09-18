Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 Mahrashtra polls: Sp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahrashtra polls: Speculations arise for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2019, 8:33 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda is learned to have told his party leaders that they will be fighting from all 288 seats.
Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM, who shares a good rapport with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has maintained that an alliance will take place. (Photo: File | PTI)
Mumbai: The increasing rift between Shiv Sena and BJP ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections have raised speculations for their alliance.

The talks between the two major political parties have not concluded.

 

Even though Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said there is going to be an alliance, his message to the party cadre about 'being prepared for fighting from all 288 seats' has raised suspicions.

Thackeray asked his party MLAs, MPs and office-bearers 'not to relax, and to be prepared to fight the elections single-handedly on all 288 seats' News18 reported.

The BJP, however, seems confident with its status as 'the elder brother' since its spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM, who shares a good rapport with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is confident that an alliance between the parties will take place.

If the parties were to fight as allies, finding tickets for the nearly 30 leaders who quit Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to join BJP would be a task, NDTV reported.

Union Home minister and BJP chief, Amit Shah prior to the LS elections had made a commitment for a 50-50 seat sharing deal at Matoshree.

 

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


