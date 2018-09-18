search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: This Ganesh Chaturthi, insert card and get ‘modak’ from unique ATM

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 10:07 am IST
A unique ATM - All Time Modak - has been installed in Pune; the machine will give 'modak' after a special card is inserted.
Pune: In an endeavour to bring technology and culture together, a unique ATM - Any Time Modak - has been installed in Pune's Sahakar Nagar in Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Since everyone is trying to come up with a creative idea on the occasion, a person based in Pune has installed elephant-headed Lord Ganesha idol inside an ATM Machine.

 

Speaking to news agency ANI about this unique invention, Sanjiv Kulkarni, the inventor of this ATM said, "It is ATM- Any Time Modak. You will get a 'modak' through this ATM by inserting a special card. It was an attempt to move forward with technology and culture together."

This unique machine is exactly like the usual ATM. When a special card is inserted in this Lord Ganesha ATM, a properly packed 'modak' comes out.

There are also buttons on this ATM, but instead of numbers, things like forgiveness, devotion, affection, peace, knowledge and charity are written on it.

This unique ATM has also become a centre of attraction for many.

Here's how the machine works:

 

 

Tags: atm, any time modak, pune atm, ganesh chaturthi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




