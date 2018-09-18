search on deccanchronicle.com
Voters grill TRS leaders over 2BHK, Mission Bhagiratha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Remind CM of his vow to complete projects before polls.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: Voters are grilling TRS candidates during the campaign over the delay in completion of 2BHK houses and Mission Bhagiratha. Party president and caretaker CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao had stated earlier that the TRS would not contest in the elections without completing Mission Bhagiratha.   The videos showing the confrontation between voters and TRS candidates/leaders during campaigning are going viral on social media. 

Former Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, former deputy speaker Padma Devender Reddy, former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and caretaker minister Patnam Mahender Reddy faced the wrath of voters during campaigning, over unfulfilled promises. Similar incidents are being reported from various districts. The CM had dissolved the Assembly nine months before its full tenure on September 6 paving the way for early Assembly elections.

 

Mr Rao had also released the list of 105 candidates out of a total 119 seats on the same day. After this, TRS candidates plunged into campaign-mode to cash in on the 'early bird' advantage, while other Opposition parties are still struggling to enter into poll alliances and therefore have not been able to declare their candidates so far.

The TRS leadership felt that the party candidates would have the advantage and would be miles ahead of other parties by campaigning from now itself. But the situation at the ground level has turned out to be otherwise. Voters are showing the old videos of the CM in which he had declared that the TRS would not seek votes if 2.60 lakh 2BHK houses were not completed for the poor, tap water was not provided to every household under Mission Bhagiratha project and over 1 lakh government jobs were not provided to youth before the next Assembly elections.

People are asking TRS candidates to show where 2BHK houses had been constructed and where tap water connections were given and where jobs had been provided. This is leading to arguments between voters and TRS candidates and leaders. TRS candidates too are embarrassed to face this situation and ending their campaigning abruptly without getting into further arguments. On the other hand, in some cases, they are losing their cool and engaging in arguments with voters.

Mr Chary abused a voter who questioned why had the  pension for the physically-challenged person  in his home was removed under TRS rule whereas he used to get it under the Congress rule. Similarly, Ms Padma Devender Reddy was taken to task when she was campaigning in her Sangareddy constituency on Saturday. 

Tags: trs, mission bhagiratha, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana




