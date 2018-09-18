search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Veteran actor Captain Raju dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 1:14 am IST
He suffered stroke, fell unconscious on a flight in June.
Captain Raju
 Captain Raju

Kochi: Veteran actor Captain Raju (Raju Daniel), 68, who became an inevitable presence in Malayalam films for over three decades, passed away in Kochi on Monday morning. A native of Omallur in Pathanamthitta, he suffered from brain haemorrhage and died around 8 a.m. at his residence at Alinchuvadu.

Earlier in June this year, he had suffered a stroke and fallen unconscious on a flight on his way to New York and was admitted to a hospital in Oman. Later in July, he was shifted to Kochi and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

 

He acted in over 500 films in different languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Raju, who was an officer in the Army, started his acting career in 1981 in the film Raktham directed by Joshy. His last film was Masterpiece in which he made a cameo appearance as Captain Raju himself.

Some of his notable performances in Malayalam are in Nadodikkaattu, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Aavanaazhi and CID Moosa. Through the hilarious portrayal of ‘Pavanayi’ in Mohanlal-starrer Nadodikkaattu, Raju proved his acting mettle and it remained a landmark in his career.

Raju is survived by his wife Prameela and son Ravi Raju. The funeral was held at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church at Puthanpeedika north in Pathanamthitta in the evening.

Tags: captain raju, heart attack
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Think about Bharat Mata, Lotus when you campaign: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Hyderabad: Temple immerses Ganesh idol in a tub

Since the Kapra Lake has turned into a sewage pool and is filled with dirty water, there were awareness campaigns on social media platforms urging people not to immerse their idols in the Kapra Lake. (Representional Image)

Kakinada glass bridge ready for launch

The 45m-long Suspension Glass Bridge has been constructed at a cost of `2.07 crore and is a purely pedestrian bridge.

Hyderabad: Wife starts Facebook page for Pranay

A candle light vigil was held to pay homage to Pranay Kumar who was murdered on September 14. (Image DC)

Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctors take out protest

Osmania General Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham