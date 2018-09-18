Terrorists shot dead Army man who was home to mourn son’s death in J&K

Gunmen barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik in Shurat village of Kulgam and shot him dead from a close range. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Monday shot dead a jawan of Territorial Army who was on a visit to his home in Jammu and Kashmir's southern district of Kulgam to mourn the death of his son in a road mishap.

The police said that gunmen barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik in Shurat village of Kulgam and shot him dead from a close range. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.

The police said that Malik was on a visit to his home to mourn the death of one of his two sons in a road accident on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kashmir valley and parts of Muslim-majority Chenab valley of Jammu region were shut on Monday to mourn and protest the killing of 13 militants and a civilian in the security forces actions cross Jammu and Kashmir last week.

Shops and other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in the Valley and in the highway town of Banihal and its neighbourhood in Jammu’s Ramban district.

Only skeletal public transport services besides private cars could be seen plying on select routes of the Valley. The authorities had earlier suspended train services between Baramulla in Kashmir Valley and Banihal “as a precautionary measure”.

The call for the strike had been issued by ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’, an alliance of key separatist leaders.