Survey predicts sweeping win for TRS in Telangana

Hyderabad: A survey conducted by Congress former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal’s ‘Flash Team’ and a TV channel has reported that the TRS would sweep the upcoming Assembly elections. According to the survey, TRS will win 85 to 95 seats out of the total 119 seats. The Congress will be confined to 10 to 20 seats, the BJP 2 to 4, MIM 6 to 8 and others 1 to 3 seats. The survey was done between August 27 and September 12, when the talk of an Opposition alliance had not gathered steam.

Asked who they would vote for if elections are held immediately, 44 to 48 per cent of the respondents favoured the TRS, 30-34 per cent Congress, 7-9 per cent BJP, 5-6 per cent TD, 2 per cent CPI/CPM, 2 per cent TJS and others 6 to 8 per cent.

In response to another question on who they thought would form government, 52.58 per cent said it would be the TRS, 32.46 per cent Congress, 7.6 per cent BJP, 4 per cent TD, 2 per cent TJS and 1.9 per cent CPI/ CPM. The survey reported that 67.26 per cent respondents felt that the performance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was good against 32.74 per cent who felt it was not.