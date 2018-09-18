search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court extends activists’ house arrest; may appoint SIT

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 12:10 am IST
The bench was hearing petitions filed by Dr. Romila Thapar and others challenging the arrest of five activists.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that it would examine on September 19 the materials submitted by the Maharashtra government in the arrest of five human rights activists and said if a prima facie ground is established against their involvement it would set up a special investigation team for a probe.
Chief Justice Dipak Misra heading a three-judge bench made this oral observation when senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the five activists, insisted on a probe by a SIT or a court-monitored investigation in the arrest of the activists on August 28 for their alleged role in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The CJI told the counsel “We entertained the case on the foundations of liberty, which is sacrosanct. Issues like independent inquiry etc, can come at a later stage. If the material relied up by the Pune Police are found to be “cooked up”, then we may even quash the charges against them.” The Chief Justice said, “The court could not be expected to make up its mind unless it saw all the material evidence against the activists.

 

First of all, we must have a look at the material. If we see the material and find they are cooked up, we will definitely order the setting up of an SIT... the debate here has to be whether the Criminal Procedure Code was violated. Wherever this court has appointed SIT, there has been grave violation.” The bench was hearing petitions filed by Dr. Romila Thapar and others challenging the arrest of five activists.  On August 29, the court had directed that they be kept under ‘house arrest’ and this has been extended till September 19, when it would examine the materials. 

Tags: supreme court of india, bhima koregaon violence, dipak misra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 arrested in Uttarakhand for chatting about killing Defence Minister

The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as,

Think about Bharat Mata, Lotus when you campaign: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

PM Modi in Varanasi on his 68th birthday, interacts with school students

'As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

SC asks Bengal govt to submit its report on murders of BJP workers

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan said it will go into the locus of petitioner advocate Gaurav Bhatia only after the state government’s reply comes, after the state government said such petitions should not be encouraged by the court. (Photo: File)

Work RSS does is incomparable, says Mohan Bhagwat at 3-day conclave

On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham