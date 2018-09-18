search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Day before summon, rape accused Bishop Mulakkal seeks anticipatory bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 18, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 11:42 am IST
Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, has approached Kerala High Court to seek protection from arrest.
Kerala police last week issued summon to Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal for questioning. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Kerala police last week issued summon to Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal for questioning. (Photo: File | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Day before he is to appear before the Kottayam police for questioning in the Kerala nun rape case, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, on Tuesday has approached the Kerala High Court to seek protection from arrest.

The matter will be heard by the high court later in the day.

 

Franco Mulakkal had also written to the Pope seeking permission to temporarily step down from the responsibilities as the bishop or head of the diocese of Jalandhar, saying he needs to spend more time to fight his case.

In a letter dated September 16, he said he may have to travel to Kerala several times and so he wants to hand over the responsibilities of the diocese temporarily.

The nun in her late 40s has alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal repeatedly between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to a convent in Kottayam district.

Amid mounting pressure to initiate action against the bishop, the Kerala police last week issued summon to the priest for questioning.

In Kochi, a group of nuns and activists continued their hunger strike protesting the delay in action against Franco Mulakkal.

The nun sought immediate intervention of the Vatican and demanded removal of Bishop Mulakkal. She alleged that the bishop is using "political and money power" to bury the case.

A representative from the Vatican is already in India to discuss the issue with Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto. The Archbishop is yet to take a decision on the matter.

Tags: kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal, kerala high court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Focused MS Dhoni bats in nets ahead of Asia Cup opener vs Hong Kong

(Photo: PTI)
 

Coca-Cola in talks to create marijuana-infused ‘wellness drinks’

They would act as a mild painkiller and help reduce muscle inflammation and cramping.
 

Aspirin does not reduce heart attack, stroke risk, says study

The results showed that low-dose aspirin did not prolong healthy life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA India demands psychiatric evaluation for Thane children who killed 3 puppies

In the letter, PETA India pointed out that the crime is an apparent punishable offence under Section 429 of The Indian Penal Code.
 

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy on Made In China poster.
 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court summons Kejriwal, Sisodia, 11 AAP MLAs in chief secy assault case

If convicted, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other MLAs may get a maximum of seven-year jail term. (Photo: File | PTI)

Watch: Auto driver assaulted for asking Tamil Nadu BJP chief about fuel price hike

A man can be heard asking Soundararajan about the rising fuel prices and immediately a party functionary shoves him aside. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Terrorists shot dead Army man who was home to mourn son’s death in J&K

Gunmen barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik in Shurat village of Kulgam and shot him dead from a close range. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Noida: Father takes 13-yr-old daughter outside home, rapes her

According to police, the couple had a troubled marriage and both of them often fought with each other over domestic issues. (Representational Image)

Watch: This Ganesh Chaturthi, insert card and get ‘modak’ from unique ATM

This unique machine is exactly like the usual ATM. When a special card is inserted in this Lord Ganesha ATM, a properly packed 'modak' comes out. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham