Noida: Father takes 13-yr-old daughter outside home, rapes her

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 10:29 am IST
The 40-year-old accused was arrested following a complaint by his wife at the Dadri police station on Sunday.
According to police, the couple had a troubled marriage and both of them often fought with each other over domestic issues. (Representational Image)
Noida: A man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.

The 40-year-old accused was arrested following a complaint by his wife at the Dadri police station on Sunday.

 

According to police, the couple had a troubled marriage and both of them often fought with each other over domestic issues.

"On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the man took his daughter outside home while the mother was asleep. After reaching some distance, he raped her at an isolated spot," a police official said.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

He has been remanded in judicial custody while the girl has been sent for medical examination, the official said.

Tags: rape, crime, crime against minors, pocso act
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




