No respite from fuel price rise, petrol inches closer to Rs 90 in Mumbai

ANI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 9:57 am IST
The constant rise in fuel prices is strengthening citizens' demand for government's intervention in the matter.
The Union Government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: Fuel prices yet again witnessed a fresh hike Tuesday morning, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 82.16 and Rs 73.87 per litre respectively in Delhi

The surge in fuel prices has affected people in Mumbai the most, with petrol retailing at Rs 89.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

 

While a litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 83.91 and diesel for Rs 75.53 in Kolkata, the petrol and diesel prices in Chennai rose to Rs. 85.31 and Rs. 78, respectively.

The constant rise in fuel prices is strengthening citizens' demand for government's intervention in the matter.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble for the common people.

The Union Government has also been facing flak in the past few weeks for not implementing stringent measures to curb prices.

The Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.

