search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Dhawan, Rayudu seize control
 
Nation, Current Affairs

NDA govt got Rafale jets at 9 per cent cheaper rate than UPA deal: Sitharaman

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Sitharaman said that it would be a 'good fight' in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and exuded confidence that the BJP would come back to power.
'We have responded saying your basic price and the basic price that I am getting at, when compared with all the escalation and other things, is 9 per cent cheaper,' Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'We have responded saying your basic price and the basic price that I am getting at, when compared with all the escalation and other things, is 9 per cent cheaper,' Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was getting the Rafale fighter jets at a rate nine per cent cheaper than what the UPA dispensation had agreed upon.

Talking to reporters here, she also said that it would be a "good fight" in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and exuded confidence that the BJP would come back to power.

 

Responding to questions on the Congress's allegations against the government over the Rafale aircraft deal, the minister said, "We have responded saying your basic price and the basic price that I am getting at, when compared with all the escalation and other things, is 9 per cent cheaper," she said.

Earlier Tuesday, former defence minister and senior Congress leader A K Antony questioned the Modi government, saying if the fighter aircraft purchased by them was cheaper, whey didn't the government buy more than 126.

Read: Defence minister suppressing facts on Rafale deal: AK Antony

Antony said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently claimed that in the new agreement, the aircraft is nine per cent cheaper than the UPA deal, the finance minister said it is 20 per cent cheaper while an officer of IAF also said it is 40 per cent cheaper, then "Why did they not buy more than 126 if it was cheaper?" he told reporters.

The previous UPA government started negotiating in 2012 with French firm Dassault Aviation to buy 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA). The plan was for Dassault Aviation to supply 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition while 108 aircraft were to be manufactured in India by the company along with HAL. However, the deal could not be sealed.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, upa government, rafale deal, modi government, ak antony, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Dhawan, Rayudu seize control

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to kick off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign in style when they meet minnows Hong Kong in their opening match on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Child born with 4 legs and 2 penises branded 'miracle of god' by locals

The boy needs to undergo surgery in Lucknow (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navjot Sidhu betrayed us, played with sentiments: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Kartarpur

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal stated that while Navjot Singh Sidhu claims calmed the storm he was facing, there was no evidence to substantiate them. (Photo: File | ANI)

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)

No official communication from Pakistan over Kartarpur Sahib: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj's statement has punctured Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims, who on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak said that Pakistan will open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo: File | ANI)

DMK holds state-wide protests, calls AIADMK government 'corrupt'

Leading the first protest after assuming the post of DMK President, Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues, levelling corruption charges against them. (Photo: File)

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea file for divorce in Mumbai court

Indrani Mukerjea appears before Mumbai court to file her divorce. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham