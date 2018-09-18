search on deccanchronicle.com
Military equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore gets defence ministry's approval

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 3:59 pm IST
Acquisition proposals were approved by DAC, Defence Ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.
The procurement will include two regiments of Akash missile systems. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has given its approval for the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth Rs 9,100 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The procurement will include two regiments of Akash missile systems, they added.

 

The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the Defence Ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.

The Defence Acquisition Council also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks.

Tags: defence ministry, military equipment purchase, akash missile systems, defence acquisition council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




