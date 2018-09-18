search on deccanchronicle.com
H D Kumaraswamy slashes petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2

BENGALURU: In a major move, the state government on Monday brought down the price of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre, making it the cheapest in South India. The Rs 2 reduction which comes into effect from Tuesday brings prices down from 84.80/ litre for petrol to Rs 82.40 and diesel from Rs 74.21 to Rs 72.41 per litre, a government order dated Septem ber 17th announced.

Sales tax on petrol which was at 32 per cent has been reduced by 3.25 per cent and brought down to 28.7 per cent. Sales tax on diesel which was earlier at 21 per cent, was reduced by 3.27 per cent and brought down to 17.73 per cent.

 

