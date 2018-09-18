Five killed in Telangana districts due to rains

Hyderabad: A total of five people died in three districts of Telangana state in thunderstorms on Monday. Three members of the same family died in Gadwal district, one person in Nalgonda district and one person in Nagarkurnool. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Hyderabad city, chok-a-block traffic has been reported in various parts of the city.

In Tharoor mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, the victims were identified as Shankaramma, 50, her son Gopal, 36, and Gopal’s wife, Manikyamma, 28. They were working in their field at around 5 pm in when suddenly a storm with thunder and lightning erupted and lightning struck them, resulting in their deaths. The death of Gopal and his wife has rendered their two sons and one daughter orphan. At the funeral of the couple, the children cried inconsolably.

In another incident Vekantaiah, a 44-year- old farmer, was struck by lightning when out in his field. Ligna Komaraiah, 45, was shepherding a flock of goats when he too was struck and killed by lightning in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts respectively. The city too saw heavy rain in some parts such as Begumpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad and Gachibowli in mid afternoon. It led to traffic jams in several areas.