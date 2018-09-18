search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Five killed in Telangana districts due to rains

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Rains slow down traffic in Begumpet, Khairatabad.
Devotees face inconvenience due to flooding at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal due to the downpour on Monday evening.
 Devotees face inconvenience due to flooding at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal due to the downpour on Monday evening.

Hyderabad: A total of five people died in three districts of Telangana state in thunderstorms on Monday.  Three members of the same family died in Gadwal district, one person in Nalgonda district and one person in Nagarkurnool. Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Hyderabad city, chok-a-block traffic has been reported in various parts of the city. 

In Tharoor mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, the victims were identified as Shankaramma, 50, her son Gopal, 36, and Gopal’s wife, Manikyamma, 28. They were working in their field at around 5 pm in when suddenly a storm with thunder and lightning erupted and lightning struck them, resulting in their deaths. The death of Gopal and his wife has rendered their two sons and one daughter orphan. At the funeral of the couple, the children cried inconsolably. 

 

In another incident Vekantaiah, a 44-year- old farmer, was struck by lightning when out in his field. Ligna Komaraiah, 45, was shepherding a flock of goats when he too was struck and killed by lightning in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts respectively.  The city too saw heavy rain in some parts such as Begumpet, Khairatabad, Secunderabad and Gachibowli in mid afternoon. It led to traffic jams in several areas. 

Tags: thunderstorms, heavy rain




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Think about Bharat Mata, Lotus when you campaign: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

PM Modi in Varanasi on his 68th birthday, interacts with school students

'As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

SC asks Bengal govt to submit its report on murders of BJP workers

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan said it will go into the locus of petitioner advocate Gaurav Bhatia only after the state government’s reply comes, after the state government said such petitions should not be encouraged by the court. (Photo: File)

Work RSS does is incomparable, says Mohan Bhagwat at 3-day conclave

On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

Demonetisation 'biggest scam' of Modi govt, says Rahul in poll-bound MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi C Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia L and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow in Bhopl. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham