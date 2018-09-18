search on deccanchronicle.com
Country will witness ‘revolution’ in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee said in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, people will defeat the BJP.
The BJP had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by securing 31 per cent votes but it cannot be repeated, West Bengal Chief Minister claimed. (Photo: File | PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the country will witness a "revolution" in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and people will defeat the BJP.

The BJP had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by securing 31 per cent votes but it cannot be repeated, she claimed.

 

She reiterated that "BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao" (Oust BJP, Save Country) will be her slogan for the next year's elections, which, she said, will be "people's referendum" on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"They (BJP) did not fulfil even a single promise they made in 2014," Banerjee, who is in Germany, told a Bengali news channel.

She claimed that no one will vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and people will vote for those who are strong.

"Those (strong) parties will form the government at the Centre. Who would become the prime minister will be decided later. The country will witness a revolution in 2019," she said.

Banerjee, who mooted the idea of a 'federal front' to stop the juggernaut of Modi-led National Democratic Alliance, said all anti-BJP parties are coming together.

She said West Bengal will play a positive role in "bringing back democracy in the country" and alleged that the BJP had adopted a "vindictive attitude" towards its opponents.

Banerjee also warned against the BJP returning to power.

"If the BJP returns to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it will pose a grave danger to the country," she claimed.

