BJP, Telugu Desam urge voters to free state from K Chandrashekar Rao

Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:53 am IST
K. Laxman said that the party would celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day officially next year if it is elected to power.
K Chandrashekar Rao.
HYDERABAD: The BJP and the TD on Monday urged the voters to liberate the State from the clutches of the KCR family. The two parties made the statements at events organised to mark the 70th Telangana Liberation Day by hoisting flags at their respective offices.

Telangana BJP president K. Laxman said that the party would celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day officially next year if it is elected to power.  Telangana TD president L. Ramana said the time has come to teach a lesson to the family rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao which has conveniently forgotten the promises it made to the people of the state.

 

