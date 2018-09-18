search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress clarifies Ajay Maken hasn't resigned, gone abroad for check-up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2018, 9:29 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Earlier, reports said Ajay Maken has resigned as Delhi Congress chief and has submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.
Ajay Maken has some health issues and has gone for a check-up, the Congress said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ajay Maken has some health issues and has gone for a check-up, the Congress said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Amid reports claiming that Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has resigned over health issues, the party on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that Maken has not resigned.

Maken has some health issues and has gone abroad for a check-up, the Congress said.

 

The party also said that Maken had recently met party president Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Delhi affairs P C Chacko.

"Ajay Maken has some health problem and has gone for medical checkup. He'll be back next week and probably he's little worried that he can't devote full time or travel the way he wants. On his return,we'll discuss working arrangements but the fact is he has not resigned," Chacko said.

Earlier, reports said that Ajay Maken has resigned as the Delhi Congress chief and has submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

