search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AAP Haryana MLA 'offers' Rs 20L to BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 18, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
AAP leader was making a point about BJP government in Haryana offering compensation but not doing enough to punish rapists.
Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jaihind said, 'I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader while condemning the gangrape of Haryana college student today made an outrageous remark.

Naveen Jaihind, AAP head in Haryana, “offered” Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader ready to suffer gangrape.

 

According to a report, AAP leader was making a point about BJP government in Haryana offering compensation but not doing enough to punish rapists.

Jaihind said, "I offer to pay Rs. 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow 'kukarm' (rape) on themselves by 10 people," said Naveen Jaihind, adding, "Are they valuing someone's honour at Rs 2 lakh? Women aren't safe in Haryana."

Jaihind while targeting the ML Khattar government said Haryana was being run by “Kauravas” – the villains of epic Mahabharata – where women were being assaulted every day while Haryana Chief Minister Khattar was like the blind king, “Dhritarashtra (the father of the Kauravas)".

The 19-year-old student was raped on last Wednesday on her way to a coaching class. She was dragged to the fields by three men, who were known to her and raped.

Read: 19-yr-old CBSE topper abducted, sedated, gang-raped in Haryana

Other present there joined in and took turns to assault until she fell unconscious. An Army soldier was among the main accused and is still on the run.

Khattar government gave a cheque worth Rs 2 lakh which the survivor’s family returned demanding the rapists to be punished. "We want justice, we want punishment for the rapists," said the student's mother.

Read: Want justice not cheque: Haryana rape victim's family on Rs 2L compensation

AAP's Atishi Marlena said of her colleague's comment: "What he highlighted is valid, but yes the way he worded it is wrong."

Tags: aap, haryana gangrape case, bjp government, manohar lal khattar, naveen jaihind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches world’s first ‘LED for Home’

This next generation of Home Display technology is aimed at HNIs, working professionals, and affluent and aspirational millennials who prefer a cinematic experience and consume incredibly defined audio-visual content on a super-premium screen, within the comfort of their homes.
 

Man struggling with erectile issues has sex 4 times a night thanks to implant

He got hooked to Viagra and didn’t enjoy sex even with the drug as he was too worried about losing his erection (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jessica Biel dazzles in white as she leads the pack of the best dressed at Emmys

Meanwhile Dakota fanning was elegant in her emerald green gown and Sandra Oh was ravishing in red (Photo: AP)
 

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant

Bridezilla kicks out bridesmaid from wedding party because she 'might' get pregnant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vivo V11 Pro review: Innovative, all rounder, glamorous

The Vivo V11 Pro offers the biggest display with the least bezels and doesn't hurt the wallet.
 

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

Kongthong has long been cut off from the rest of the world, several hours of tough trek from the nearest town. Electricity arrived only in 2000, and the dirt road in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana honour killing: Victims's father-in-law, six others arrested

The killing of the 23-year-old P Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini, at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district on September 14 had sparked an outrage in the state. (Photo: DC)

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline

Besides the pipeline, the two leaders also inaugurated the construction of the third and fourth dual-gauge rail lines in Dhaka-Tongi section and the dual-gauge rail line in Tongi-Joydebpur section of Bangladesh Railway. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

First look out notice against Vijay Mallya needed correction, says CBI

Sixty-two-year-old Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, left the country on March 2, 2016 and is fighting litigation against his extradition to India. (Photo: File)

Chargesheet against Kejriwal, leaders 'conspiracy' to malign Delhi govt: AAP

Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on the night of February 19. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah called to 'ensure stability' in Goa says ally GFP

'Shah informed me about (scheduled) visit of BJP observers. He spoke about how important allies are in the government and their role in ensuring stability,' the GFP chief said. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham