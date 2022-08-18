  
Speed up Pulivendula city centre works: CM Jagan

Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:44 pm IST
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised  officials to speed up the development works in Pulivendula municipality and concentrate on the Pulivendula city center works.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) at the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli on Thursday. He reviewed the decisions taken in the previous meetings and the progress of the works.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said all pending issues should be resolved immediately and officials should focus seriously on the speedy progress of the works.

The officials briefed the CM about the various development works in Pulivendula constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to grant administrative permissions for construction of the Mogameru Aqueduct at 41st km on GNSS Main Canal and grant flood victims’ compensation to 535 families of Paidipalem and Kumarampally villages.

The officials explained the progress of construction of houses in the Pulivendula Jagananna Housing Colony and the CM directed them to speed up the construction of houses with immediate effect.

The officials explained the progress of the water grid works, the Pulivendula Medical College, the UGD, water supply, construction of the busstand etc.

They briefed the CM on the progress of the Vempalli UGD, Degree College, the Gandi temple development works and the YSR Memorial Garden works.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to do e-crop booking for banana cultivation in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Discussion was held also on pending issues in Mydukuru, Proddatur, Kadapa, Badvelu and Jammalamadugu constituencies.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, YSR Kadapa district collector Vijayaramaraju, finance special secretary SS Rawat, planning secretary Vijay Kumar, PADA OSD Anilkumar and other officials were present.

