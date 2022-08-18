  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2022 Single-use plastics ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Single-use plastics to be banned in Srisailam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Single-use plastics will be banned in the temple town of Srisailam from August 26, the temple authorities announced on Wednesday.
 Single-use plastics will be banned in the temple town of Srisailam from August 26, the temple authorities announced on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD: Single-use plastics will be banned in the temple town of Srisailam from August 26, the temple authorities announced on Wednesday. Srisailam Devasthanam executive officer S. Lavanna said the decision was taken to control pollution from plastics.

Lavanna said the ban will include plastic bags, disposable plates, spoons, cups and glasses. The ban will be enforced from August 26, and beginning September 1 violators will be penalised with fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the nature of the violation, he said.

Devasthanam officials have held a series of meetings with hotels and restaurants in the temple town on the subject, as well as with shopkeepers and everyone is on board with the plan, he said.

Banning packaged bottled water will take about a month. “We are discussing with a supplier who currently serves the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for introducing packaged drinking water in glass bottles and hope to tie this up soon,” Lavanna said.

He urged pilgrims visiting Srisailam to carry with them cloth or a jute bags and steel water bottles that can be refilled at the 15 ‘Jala Prasadam’ outlets where the Devasthanams provides filtered drinking water, sourced from the holy Patala Ganga point in Krishna river.

The decision was taken not just to reduce plastic pollution in the temple town, nestled in the Nallamala forest range that is also the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam tiger Reserve, but also to save wild animals that have been found to be eating plastic-lined plates or bags with some food still in them that are thrown along the roadside by some pilgrims, he said.

...
Tags: single-use plastics, srisailam, plastic bags, packaged drinking water, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

News

Transactions of two realtors under I-T lens

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (DC File Photo)

Corruption exceeded all limits in execution of KLIS project: Union minister

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?

Supreme Court (PTI)

Can't stop political parties from making promises: SC



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish inducts 31 new ministers; keeps home; RJD gets 16 berths

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Can't stop political parties from making promises: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Targeted killings back: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured

Security forces guards stand guard near the house of Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, after suspected militants shot him dead at an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->