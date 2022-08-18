  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2022 Opposition continues ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition continues to protests against MCT’s plan to take over maternity hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 11:13 pm IST
News
 News

TIRUPATI: Opposition parties continue their protest against the move by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to take over the government maternity hospital building and convert it into its administrative headquarters.

The MCT has decided to construct a new office as the existing structure constructed back in 1975 is unable to cater to needs of the ever-expanding city. The foundation stone for the construction of a new building at the existing place is scheduled to be laid on August 21, and the old office will be demolished.

The Oppositions, including TD, CPI, Congress and Jana Sena, began staging protests after the MCT decided to shift its office to the maternity hospital building and start functioning from there on an interim basis for a year till the new office building is constructed.

Following a series of protests, the Opposition held rallies in the city and submitted memorandums to the district collector, city mayor and municipal commissioner, urging them to reverse the decision.

TD activists led by former MLA Sugunamma on Thursday staged protests in front of the MCT office, raising fears that the conversion of the 350-bedded hospital into the headquarters of MCT could affect women patients' healthcare requirements.

CPI national secretary K Narayana led the demonstrations at the maternity hospital building. He said the move of the MCT would not only affect the future of the 350-bedded maternity hospital, but also pose a threat of losing the PG seats if the national medical council conducts an inspection.

Congress leader Naveen Reddy urged the civic body to drop its plan to shift the MCT office as it will impact the health services being provided to thousands of women thronging this hospital from across Rayalaseema for deliveries and treatments to breast cancers and other ailments.

He warned that they would approach the high court against this if the MCT did not drop its plans.

Tags: municipal corporation of tirupati, government maternity hospital, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


