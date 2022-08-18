  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2022 In between flexi war ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In between flexi war, BJP celebrated 1000 kms completion of Padayatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:10 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 2:10 am IST
BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. (DC Image)
 BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. (DC Image)

Warangal: TRS activists removed hoardings, cut-outs and flexies put up by BJP activists for the arrival of party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the 15th day of his padayatra in Jangaon district on Wednesday. Besides, TRS activists had put up many flexies featuring local TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

This created a tense atmosphere for a while in the morning with activists of both parties gathering at the district headquarters town, just two days after clashes had broken out between the two sides. The police intervened quickly to separate the activists and ensured strict security arrangements were in place.

It is to be noted here that TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had challenged Sanjay that he would resign from the Assembly if the BJP leader proved that the Niti Aayog had not recommended payment of Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Yadagiri Reddy had said Sanjay must step into Jangaon after proving his contention.

TRS activists had put up many flexies featuring Yadagiri Reddy’s picture and the challenge.

Meanwhile, BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. They also burnt crackers and released 1,000 balloons into the air after felicitating Sanjay. The BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay inaugurated the pylon and planted a sapling.

...
Tags: praja sangrama yatra, telangana news, telangana bjp
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The copper coins with the idols of Shiva Lingam and Nandi prepared by the temple authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC Image)

Devotees to get copper coins depicting gods at Warangal's historical temples

Tourists with such interest would come from Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Singapore, Japan and Thailand to visit ancient Buddhist monuments here, Datuk Seri Dr Santara said. (Representational Image/AP)

Malaysia minister sees scope for Buddhist tourism in Vizag

Shrine of Sri Udaya Kaleshwara Swamy at Gandavaram village. (DC Image)

11th century Shiva temple draws devotees in large numbers

Dr K. Laxman. (Image By Arrangement)

Laxman finds place in top BJP panels



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nitish inducts 31 new ministers; keeps home; RJD gets 16 berths

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Targeted killings back: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured

Security forces guards stand guard near the house of Sunil Kumar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, after suspected militants shot him dead at an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Despite Centre’s ban, Gujarat freed 11 rapists

11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano 2002 riots case were released by the Gujarat government. (Image credit: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->