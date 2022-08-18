In between flexi war, BJP celebrated 1000 kms completion of Padayatra

BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. (DC Image)

Warangal: TRS activists removed hoardings, cut-outs and flexies put up by BJP activists for the arrival of party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the 15th day of his padayatra in Jangaon district on Wednesday. Besides, TRS activists had put up many flexies featuring local TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

This created a tense atmosphere for a while in the morning with activists of both parties gathering at the district headquarters town, just two days after clashes had broken out between the two sides. The police intervened quickly to separate the activists and ensured strict security arrangements were in place.

It is to be noted here that TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had challenged Sanjay that he would resign from the Assembly if the BJP leader proved that the Niti Aayog had not recommended payment of Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Yadagiri Reddy had said Sanjay must step into Jangaon after proving his contention.

TRS activists had put up many flexies featuring Yadagiri Reddy’s picture and the challenge.

Meanwhile, BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. They also burnt crackers and released 1,000 balloons into the air after felicitating Sanjay. The BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay inaugurated the pylon and planted a sapling.