Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels over fake anti-India content

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2022, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 12:29 pm IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan for spreading disinformation (Representational image: Youtube)
 The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan for spreading disinformation (Representational image: Youtube)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

The Ministry has blocked seven Indian and one Pakistan-based Youtube news channels under the IT Rules, 2021.

As per the information, the blocked channels had over 114 crore views and 85,73,000 subscribers.

It has been revealed that fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube.

Earlier on April 25, it had blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 10 Indian and 6 Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.

Tags: youtube channel, youtube channels blocked
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


-->