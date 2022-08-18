AP includes 754 more procedures in Aarogyasri; total now at 3118

The AP government has included 754 more procedures in the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, increasing the number of treatment procedures in its list to 3,118. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has included 754 more procedures in the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, increasing the number of treatment procedures in its list to 3,118.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said the government aimed at rendering effective services under Aarogyasri. Hence, 754 additional procedures were added to it. A new medical college is being set up in Parvathipuram in Manyam district and health officials must use the services of mid-level health providers as community health officers.

The CM said the new treatment procedures would be included in the Aarogyasri list from September 5.

He held a review meeting on the Medical and Health department here and said that with the new procedures included in the scheme, the total number of procedures rose therein to 3118.

A major decision taken at the meeting was to integrate all government hospitals, PHCs and village clinics with each region’s medical colleges. This would help provide better medicare and better coordination between the medical staff. A standard operations procedure (SoP) should be prepared on the guidelines and responsibilities, he told officials.

Jagan asked officials to designate the mid-level health providers as Community Health Officers and make good use of their services.

He said Parvatipuram Manyam district would get a new medical college. He asked health officials to effectively implement the Family Doctor concept. Village Clinics and PHC construction works should be expedited and ambulance services should be ensured for patients.

Jagan said every village Clinic will have 3 to 4 employees and will carry out 14 types of tests. Medical hubs should be created in all districts and booster doses should be given to everyone above age 18.

Health minister Vidadala Rajini, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, M&H chief secretary Krishna Babu, H&FW director Srinivas were among those present.