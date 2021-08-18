Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Vigil increased at A ...
Vigil increased at AP-Karnataka border to prevent spread of Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2021, 1:59 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 7:23 am IST
With fears of a possible Covid-19 third wave, the SP wanted the vigil to be increased in these areas
The SP also wanted vigil intensified on sandalwood smugglers, as they are using the border areas to smuggle precious wood. (Representational image: DC file)
 The SP also wanted vigil intensified on sandalwood smugglers, as they are using the border areas to smuggle precious wood.

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur superintendent of police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Tuesday directed police outposts and check posts on AP’s border with Karnataka to exercise vigil for preventing spread of Coronavirus into the state from neighbouring Karnataka.

At the same time, the SP also wanted vigil intensified on sandalwood smugglers, as they are using the border areas to smuggle precious wood.

 

Fakkeerappa on Tuesday made surprise visits to mandals in border areas and police stations in Penukonda sub-division. With fears of a possible Covid-19 third wave, he wanted the vigil to be increased in these areas.

The SP’s sudden visit came in the wake of reports that Bengaluru city is witnessing a rise in Coronavirus cases among children. In this regard, check posts have been asked to coordinate with the medical and health department, whose teams are planning to collect random samples from passengers, who are travelling from Bengaluru city towards AP.

 

At the same time, Fakkeerappa wanted vigil intensified against sandalwood smugglers after three sandalwood oil units had been unearthed in border villages of Madakasira circle. Already, a large quantity of precious oil has been seized from Basavanapalli oil factory. Police stations have thus been asked to be vigilant and also keep an eye on factories that are violating guidelines with regard to stocks.

