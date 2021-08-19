Telangana witnesses moderate rainfall

On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year. Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, parts of the state received moderate showers on Wednesday. Till 6.30 pm, the highest rainfall was recorded at Bheemini in Mancherial district, which received 55.5 mm rainfall. This was followed by Sarvapur in Kamareddy district which received 45.3 mm rainfall.

If all goes as per the predictions made for the state, there will be cold climes and light rain over many parts of the state for the next four days.

“Parts of the state also include the capital city and for the next four days, it could witness light to very light rainfall,” K Naga Ratna, director, IMD, Hyderabad told this newspaper.

Owing to the incessant rains and clouding over the city, the maximum temperatures plummeted as much as four degrees. On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Under the influence of such conditions, the city turned cooler than usual. “During the monsoon, there is a wave of humid and cold winds which engulf the land mass. These winds are cooler than the winds found during summer. Under their influence, the temperature does not rise much,” she said.