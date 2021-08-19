Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Telangana witnesses ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana witnesses moderate rainfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Aug 19, 2021, 2:40 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 7:12 am IST
Owing to the incessant rains and clouding over the city, the maximum temperatures plummeted as much as four degrees
On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year. Representational Image. (PTI)
 On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year. Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: As per the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, parts of the state received moderate showers on Wednesday. Till 6.30 pm, the highest rainfall was recorded at Bheemini in Mancherial district, which received 55.5 mm rainfall. This was followed by Sarvapur in Kamareddy district which received 45.3 mm rainfall.

If all goes as per the predictions made for the state, there will be cold climes and light rain over many parts of the state for the next four days.

 

“Parts of the state also include the capital city and for the next four days, it could witness light to very light rainfall,” K Naga Ratna, director, IMD, Hyderabad told this newspaper.

Owing to the incessant rains and clouding over the city, the maximum temperatures plummeted as much as four degrees. On Wednesday morning, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Under the influence of such conditions, the city turned cooler than usual. “During the monsoon, there is a wave of humid and cold winds which engulf the land mass. These winds are cooler than the winds found during summer. Under their influence, the temperature does not rise much,” she said.

 

...
Tags: telangana rainfall, indian meteorological department, imd, bheemini, sarvapur, k naga ratna, monsoon 2021
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC file photo)

BJP wants Sardar Papanna’s history in school textbooks

A large number of devotees at the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City ahead of the 10th Muharram, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Andhra Pradesh alters date of holiday for Muharram to August 20

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. (DC file photo)

BJP Telangana unit plans grand entry for Kishan Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)

Clashes in Assam, curfew imposed in parts of Barak Valley

The police and other security personnel rushed to the area and brought the situation under control. (Representational image: PTI file)

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->