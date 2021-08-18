Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Kudumbashree organis ...
Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products available online: Kerala CM

The chief minister requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product during the festive period
Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family. (DC file photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kudumbashree, the poverty eradication and women empowerment programme of Kerala, will be organising marketing fairs across the state on Onam for selling its products which would also be available online, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

He requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product during the festive period.

 

The CM made the appeal on his Facebook page, where he said the Kudumbashree products would be available for sale at over 359 Supplyco stores as well as at the district level Kudumbashree Bazaars, marketing outlets and kiosks.

Their products would also be available for sale online at www.kudumbashreebazaar.com where attractive offers and free delivery would also be available for buyers.

Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family.

 

