KCR to tour districts from month-end

The Chief Minister will inaugurate collectorate complexes and lay the foundation for new medical colleges. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to soon embark on the next phase of his district tours for launching various development programmes.

Some ministers and collectors have sought time from Rao to lay the foundation for newly-announced medical colleges in their respective districts. In some places he is being urged to inaugurate newly-constructed integrated collectorate complexes.

Although the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is yet to confirm his tour schedule, official sources said that Rao would start touring districts tentatively by the month-end or in the first week of September.

Rao launched the first leg in May when he visited Warangal. In the second leg of his tour, he visited Siddipet, Siricilla and Kamareddy districts in June. He was in Huzurabad to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16.

In the next phase, the Chief Minister will visit Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. Construction of new integrated collectorate complexes has been completed in these districts and they await his inauguration.

That apart, Rao recently announced new government medical colleges at Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Kothagudem.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate collectorate complexes and lay the foundation for new medical colleges in Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts simultaneously.