Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 KCR to tour district ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR to tour districts from month-end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 19, 2021, 2:57 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Rao launched the first leg in May when he visited Warangal
The Chief Minister will inaugurate collectorate complexes and lay the foundation for new medical colleges. (Twitter)
 The Chief Minister will inaugurate collectorate complexes and lay the foundation for new medical colleges. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to soon embark on the next phase of his district tours for launching various development programmes.

Some ministers and collectors have sought time from Rao to lay the foundation for newly-announced medical colleges in their respective districts. In some places he is being urged to inaugurate newly-constructed integrated collectorate complexes.

 

Although the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is yet to confirm his tour schedule, official sources said that Rao would start touring districts tentatively by the month-end or in the first week of September.

Rao launched the first leg in May when he visited Warangal. In the second leg of his tour, he visited Siddipet, Siricilla and Kamareddy districts in June. He was in Huzurabad to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16.

In the next phase, the Chief Minister will visit Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. Construction of new integrated collectorate complexes has been completed in these districts and they await his inauguration.

 

That apart, Rao recently announced new government medical colleges at Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar and Kothagudem.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate collectorate complexes and lay the foundation for new medical colleges in Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts simultaneously.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, siddipet, siricilla, kamareddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC file photo)

BJP wants Sardar Papanna’s history in school textbooks

A large number of devotees at the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City ahead of the 10th Muharram, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

Andhra Pradesh alters date of holiday for Muharram to August 20

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

After his elevation as the independent minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Reddy is coming to Telangana for the first time. (DC file photo)

BJP Telangana unit plans grand entry for Kishan Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

Rahul meets Dalit girl’s kin; Arvind Kejriwal announces aid, orders probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Delhi cantt area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (PTI /Arun Sharma)

Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Burhan Wani's father hoists tricolour at a school in J&K's Tral

While speaking at the main ID function in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that the “jungle raj” in the erstwhile state ended on the “eve of 2020” and the grassroots level democracy was strengthened in the UT through the conduct of “violence-free” district development council (DDC) elections. — DC Image

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->