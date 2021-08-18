Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Karnataka appoints s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka appoints senior IPS officer to bring back Kannadigas from Afghanistan

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 7:36 pm IST
India has brought back home the Indian ambassador and its staff at the embassy in Kabul in a heavy-lift military transport aircraft
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. (AFP Photo)
 Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport on Monday, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. (AFP Photo)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed a senior IPS Officer as nodal officer to coordinate with the Central government to bring back Kannadigas from Afghanistan.

"As there is a conflict situation in Afghanistan, to bring back Indians stranded there, the central government has already started a helpline. To coordinate with the central government and bring back Kannadigas safely from there, Umesh Kumar, IPS, Additional Director General of Police CID, Bengaluru, has been appointed as nodal officer," an official notification said.

 

India on Tuesday had brought back home the Indian ambassador and its staff at the embassy in Kabul in a heavy-lift military transport aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, two days after its take over by the Taliban.

Earlier in the day, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said there are 339 Afghans in Karnataka. Out of them 192 are students, and the Basavaraj Bommai administration will talk to the Centre on renewing their visas and will provide them "protection", he added.

...
Tags: karnataka government, afghanistan, afghanistan conflict
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


