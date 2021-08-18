Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 India evacuates its ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India evacuates its envoys, empties Kabul office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 7:03 am IST
About 120 Indian diplomats and security personnel were flown back from Kabul, through a longer route via Iranian airspace to avoid Pakistan
An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A special military flight with Indian officials landed in Gujarat after taking off from Kabul's main airport on Tuesday. (Gujarat State Information Office via AP)
 An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A special military flight with Indian officials landed in Gujarat after taking off from Kabul's main airport on Tuesday. (Gujarat State Information Office via AP)

New Delhi: Indian diplomats in Kabul, including ambassador Rudrendra Tandon as well as security personnel, were flown back to New Delhi in two phases by Tuesday afternoon by Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft, after New Delhi decided it was just too dangerous for Indian diplomats to remain in Kabul after the Taliban takeover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the fast-moving developments in that country, which was attended by, among others, defence minister Rajnath Singh and national security adviser Ajit Doval. The home and finance ministers were also present.

As external affairs minister S. Jaishankar was travelling to the United States, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla attended. Also present was India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, who came back to India on Tuesday itself. Sources said Mr Tandon directly briefed Mr Modi and the CCS on the actual ground situation in Afghanistan.

 

About 120 Indian diplomats and security personnel were flown back to India from Kabul -- through a longer route via Iranian airspace to avoid Pakistan -- to the Hindon airbase at Ghaziabad near Delhi after they first landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat. There is now no Indian diplomatic presence left in the strife-torn nation.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar, meanwhile, tweeted that the movement of the Indian ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India had been a “difficult and complicated exercise” and “thanked all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible”. The Indian diplomats apparently faced problems initially while travelling from the Indian embassy to the airport due to the presence of Taliban-controlled checkpoints, but sources said there was no specific targeting of Indian diplomats on their way to the airport. New Delhi was also coordinating with the United States, which is currently controlling Kabul airport, amidst reports that Mr Doval had spoken to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

 

Mr Jaishankar also spoke to US secretary of state Antony Blinken and underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul while “deeply appreciating the American efforts underway in this regard”, with the Indian government saying “the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of Kabul airport” and adding that it is “committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals and will institute flight arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial operations”. The MEA has already constituted a “Special Afghanistan Cell” to process repatriation requests. New Delhi also thanked France for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris.

 

Other immediate problems too remain for New Delhi, including that “a number of” Indian citizens employed by third countries are still stranded in the strife-torn nation, with New Delhi saying its “immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan”, and adding that these Indian nationals or their employers “are requested to urgently share the relevant details with the MEA’s Special Afghanistan Cell” that has been constituted. New Delhi also said visas for Afghan nationals would be given through an e-emergency visa facility and that India has already received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders. Some media reports cited some of the stranded Indian citizens there as saying their passports had been taken away by the companies that had employed them.

 

In a statement, the MEA said: “In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon.”

On Indian citizens still in Afghanistan, the MEA said: “We have been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there. Those already in Afghanistan were urged to return immediately while others were advised not to travel there. Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organisations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan. They and/or their employers are requested to urgently share the relevant details with the MEA’s Special Afghanistan Cell.”

 

The MEA further said, “As regards Afghan nationals, our visa services will continue through an e-emergency visa facility, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. This can be accessed through our e-visa portal at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/Registration. We have already received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders and are in touch with them.”

...
Tags: afghan crisis, indian envoy, indian embassy in kabul, ajit doval, indian ambassador, rudrendra tandon, taliban takeover
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 18 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals
IAF aircraft carrying 120 Indian officials lands in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Latest From Nation

These students are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Fear of visa expiry puts Afghan students in fix

The state government is giving Rs10 lakh as compensation for each children or teenager below age 18 who have lost their mother and father. Representational Image. (AFP)

Bankers insist on orphan children to produce PAN Card for tax exemption

The couple found it hard to run the school they founded as it stopped getting fees from students and the two finally ended their lives. Representational Image. (DC Image)

COVID TIME: Teacher couple who owned school ends life due to mounting debt

Modi said that India must provide all possible help to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance. (PTI)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths

Passengers travel in a suburban train after the government allowed fully vaccinated people against the Covid-19 coronavirus of all ages to travel in local trains in Mumbai on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

OBC state lists' bill gets Lok Sabha nod

In the voting, 385 were in favour while no one voted against it. The amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected by the House. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans

Modi said that India must provide all possible help to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->