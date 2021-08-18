Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Hyderabad markets de ...
Hyderabad markets decked up ahead of Raksha Bandhan

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 3:40 pm IST
Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August
 Visual from a market in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, people are all set to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

For the past two years, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and then the surge of Covid second wave people were not able to celebrate the festivals in a grand manner.

 

A Rakhi shop owner speaking to ANI said, "This year the sales are much better than that of last year's. We have been affected by the Covid as for past two years, we were not able to sell our products and make much profit from it."

A customer at the rakhi shop stated, "Due to the pandemic, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at home last year. But this year, we hope for good celebrations ahead."

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.

 

Tags: raksha bandhan, covid second wave, covid-19 pandemic, hyderabad markets
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


