Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 COVID-19: India logs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 per cent of the total infections, lowest since March 2020
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)
 A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)

New Delhi: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 52 consecutive days.

A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days.The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 56.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 440 new fatalities include 127 from Kerala and 116 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,32,519 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,35,255 from Maharashtra, 37,039 from Karnataka, 34,579 from Tamil Nadu, 25,073 from Delhi, 22,786 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,870 from Kerala and 18,318 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid update, india covid cases, death rate, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family. (DC file photo)

Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products available online: Kerala CM

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shahsi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with her mother Krishna Kumari. (ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother passes away

Covid-hit students and their guardians are happy over the monetary support being provided by the governments. — Representational image/DC file

Orphaned children hail Rs 10 lakh sop for Covid-hit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India evacuates its envoys, empties Kabul office

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A special military flight with Indian officials landed in Gujarat after taking off from Kabul's main airport on Tuesday. (Gujarat State Information Office via AP)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shahsi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans

Modi said that India must provide all possible help to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance. (PTI)

Fear of visa expiry puts Afghan students in fix

These students are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->