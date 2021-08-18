Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2021 Cooking gas LPG pric ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 3:00 pm IST
This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1
The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. (PTI Photo)
 The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder - the second straight month of increase in rates. Subsidised LPG now costs Rs 859 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the second straight month of a price increase. Rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1. Non-subsidised LPG rates were increased on August 1 by the same proportion, and now the subsidised cooking gas prices have been raised. There is hardly any difference in the rate of subsidised and non-subsidised cooking gas.

Industry sources said the subsidised LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition. The latest increase in subsidised LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 165 per cylinder. The government eliminated subsidies on LPG by raising rates every month. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020.

 

The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 859.5, while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 886. For people of Chennai, an LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 875.50, up from Rs 850.50.

Meanwhile, diesel prices were cut by 19 to 21 paise across the country, while petrol prices remained unchanged, according to the price notification. This is the first change in price in over a month. Petrol continues to remain unchanged at Rs 101.84 a litre in Delhi. Diesel rates have, however, been reduced to Rs 89.67 per litre from Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, the fuel now costs Rs 97.24 per litre.

 

...
Tags: cooking gas, lpg, lpg price hike, subsidised lpg
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with O Pannerselvam and other AIADMK leaders sat outside the State Assembly in Chennai to protest against the state government. (ANI photo)

AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kodanad case probe

Visual from a market in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad markets decked up ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Suhanjana Gopinath (ANI)

Suhanjana Gopinath, newly-appointed female Odhuvar takes charge at Chennai temple

Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family. (DC file photo)

Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products available online: Kerala CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India evacuates its envoys, empties Kabul office

An Indian embassy staff member with his family arrives at Air force base, in Jamnagar, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A special military flight with Indian officials landed in Gujarat after taking off from Kabul's main airport on Tuesday. (Gujarat State Information Office via AP)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

PM: Help Hindus, Sikhs and Afghans

Modi said that India must provide all possible help to its Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance. (PTI)

Fear of visa expiry puts Afghan students in fix

These students are scared to speak, but they said the Indian government should come out with a solution to help them out. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->