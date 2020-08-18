With 600 cases per day, Mysuru faces COVID-19 heat; authorities swing into action

Mysuru: Mysuru is reporting over 600 COVID-19 cases every day. Alarmingly, 62.11 per cent of total COVID-19 cases -- 6915 cases -- so far have been reported in August alone. In the month of July, 3947 cases were reported, while the city just had 96 COVID-19 cases on May 31. So far, Mysuru has reported 11,132 COVID-19 cases, out of which 4059 cases are active.

Among 597 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 239 were contacts of those already infected, 197 had travel history and 144 cases had symptoms of influenza like illness without any contact with COVID-19 positive patients or travel history, indicating probability of a community spread.

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Mysore corporation has swung into action. With Ganesh Chathurthi ahead, Mysuru city corporation has ordered closure of the historical Devraja market from August 19 to 22. Alternate arrangements for sale of flowers have been made at Jeevarayanakatte Grounds (JK Grounds).

However, Covid fear did not deter people who rushed to the market to shop for fruits and flowers on Tuesday, after hearing news of its closure from Wednesday.

Moreover, expecting large number of people from other places at Chamundeswari temple atop Chamundi hills on Amavasya day, entry to the temple and Chamundi hills has been banned on August 19.

Meanwhile, former Union minister, BJP leader and Chamarajnagar MP V Srinivasprasad has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru. His family members have taken Prasad to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. As many as 30 BJP leaders, including State BJP Vice President BY Vijayendra had visited Srinivasprasad on Monday. Throat swabs of 17 people at his house have also been taken for tests.

Mysuru SP CB Rishyanth has also tested positive but doesn’t have any symptoms and hence he is under home isolation.