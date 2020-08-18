146th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2020 Amit Shah admitted t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS after complaining of fatigue, body ache

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2020, 11:42 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2020, 11:53 am IST
According to a statement issued by AIIMS, he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital
Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. (PTI Photo)
 Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body ache, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by AIIMS, he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital. 

 

"Home Minister Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," the statement said.

Shah, who was earlier undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital, on Friday said that he has tested negative for the disease.

Shah, 55, had also said that on the advice of doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

...
Tags: amit shah, aiims, covid care, amit shah hospitalised, amit shah in aiims, coronavirus, covid-19, home minister amit shah, medanta gurgaon
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


