Won’t scrap Siddaramaiah’s Bhagyas: BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Refuting Congress claims that his government was diluting the Anna Bhagya scheme to distribute 7 kg of rice a month free of cost to BPL cardholders, CM B.S. Yeddyurappa clarified on Saturday that it had no plans to scrap any of the pro-people schemes of the Siddaramaiah government.

In a press release here, he clarified that he had already signed the file to continue the scheme. Earlier in the day, former CM Siddaramaiah opposed the government's reported move to cut the quantity of rice under the scheme from 7 kg to 5 kg to mobilise resources for the PM-Kisan Sanman scheme and warned that he would protest if such amove was made.

“It was a flagship programme of my government to make Karnataka hunger-free. Any move by the government to reduce the quantity of rice being distributed free of cost to over four crore BPL families will not be tolerated. Our party is not against giving additional incentives for farmers, but certainly not at the cost of Anna Bhagya scheme," Mr Siddaramaiah said.