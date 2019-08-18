Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 Watch: 'Don ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: 'Don't abuse PM Modi,' says Shazia Ilmi to Pak protestors in Seoul

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 8:39 am IST
The demonstration against India and Modi came following abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
Local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location. (Photo: ANI)
 Local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, who confronted Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans in South Korea, said that it is imperative to peacefully register protest if insulted as an Indian.

"I and two others were in Seoul for United Peace Federation conference as a delegation of Global Citizen Forum. After the conference, we went to the Indian Embassy to meet our envoy," Ilmi told ANI here.

 

"On our way back to the hotel, we saw an aggressive protest by an unruly crowd carrying Pakistani flags and calling all kind of names to India and our Prime Minister. They kept saying Modi terrorist, India terrorist. A lot of people were watching them. We just felt it's our duty to tell them to not abuse our country or our Prime Minister. You have a problem with abrogation of Article 370, which totally is an internal matter, and has nothing to do with you all," she added.

Ilmi stated that when the protest became very aggressive, "the South Korean authorities came over and took us away."

"It's important for all of us to register our protests wherever we are. I know (in) some countries it is not easy to speak out. It's important to peacefully register your anger at being insulted as a countryman, as an Indian. Any time somebody says anything about your country, your Prime Minister, you should raise your voice and not necessarily fear the consequences of you are doing it peacefully," she said.

Earlier, in a video, a group of people raising anti-India slogans and using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in South Korea's Seoul were seen taken head-on by a group of BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi.

A video accessed by ANI shows a group of people holding Pakistan flags chanting anti- India and anti-Modi slogans. The 3 minutes 25 seconds video shows Shazia Ilmi accompanied by a few other people stepping out of a taxi and heading towards the group, whose members continue to shout slogans like "Haq hai humara Aazadi" (Freedom is our right) and "Hum le ke rahenge Aazadi" (We will take freedom).

In the video, Ilmi is seen requesting them not to abuse Prime Minister Modi.

The protestors then begin to call India a "terrorist" to which the BJP leader and others accompanying her began raising pro-India slogans like "India Zindabad".

Local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location.

The demonstration against India and Modi came following abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: shazia ilmi, anti-india slogans, narendra modi, pakistan protestors
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Addressing the students at Royal University of Bhutan in Thimpu on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the country’s understanding of the essence of happiness. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bhutan understood essence of spirit of harmony, togetherness: PM Modi

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by Naidu and Nauseda. (Photo: ANI)

All countries should isolate nations aiding terror: VP Naidu

At the end of the meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan stood isolated as member after member refused to endorse their position. (Photo: ANI)

After failed UNSC bid, Pakistan plays victim card with international media

The complaint has been filed Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Impreet Singh Bakshi referencing a tweet posted by Kidwai on August 10. (Photo: File)

Complaint filed against Cong Councilor for 'defamatory' remarks against Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

9 things to keep in mind when buying a used car online

Do not commit to a purchase solely on the basis of pictures provided by the seller.
 

Watch: PM Modi reaches Bhutan, receives guard of honour

This is Modi's second visit to the Himalayan nation and first since his re-election as Prime Minister. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photo: Saif Ali Khan celebrates 49th birthday with Kareena and Taimur in London

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2 to land on lunar south polar region on Sept 7: ISRO

The spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. (Photo: PTI)

GVMC demolishes TD ex-MLA’s building

The former MLA defended that he got a stay order from the court, but the GVMC officials have not been taking the court orders and demolished the building.

Why fear use of drones, asks ambati

Ambati Rambabu

List out infrastructural facilities: Madras high court

Madras high court.

Dugarajapatnam port not possible

Adala Prabhakar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham