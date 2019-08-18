Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 Tamil Nadu govt to r ...
Tamil Nadu govt to raise Aavin milk price by Rs 6 per litre from tomorrow

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
'The increase in the price was following a request from milk producers,' state government said in a statement.
Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. (Photo: ANI)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has decided to hike prices of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from August 19.

"The procurement price has also been increased by Rs 6 per litre to Rs 41 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 4 per litre to Rs 32 per litre for cow milk. The hike in price will be effective from August 19. The increase in the price was following a request from milk producers," state government said in a statement.

 

Speaking to ANI, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said: "Milk producers said that they were facing losses. In order to address their concerns, we have hiked the price of milk in the state."

Tags: tamil nadu, aavin milk, price, government, d jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


