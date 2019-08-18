Tamil Nadu govt to raise Aavin milk price by Rs 6 per litre from tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has decided to hike prices of Aavin milk by Rs 6 per litre from August 19.

"The procurement price has also been increased by Rs 6 per litre to Rs 41 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 4 per litre to Rs 32 per litre for cow milk. The hike in price will be effective from August 19. The increase in the price was following a request from milk producers," state government said in a statement.

Speaking to ANI, state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said: "Milk producers said that they were facing losses. In order to address their concerns, we have hiked the price of milk in the state."