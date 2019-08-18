Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 Schools, colleges in ...
Schools, colleges in Shimla to remain shut on Monday

PTI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Heavy to extremely heavy rains continue to lash the Himachal capital.
 Photo: Representational image

Shimla: All educational institutions in Shimla will remain closed on Monday as heavy to extremely heavy rains continue to lash the Himachal capital, district officials said.

In a one page order issued by the Shimla administration on Sunday, all schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics and anganwari centres have been asked to remain shut.

 

"In view of heavy rains, blockages and damage caused to roads, it has become necessary to order closure of all the educational institutions in Shimla district on August 19 for the safety of students," Shimla Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Amit Kashyap said.

