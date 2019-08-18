Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 President Kovind ina ...
President Kovind inaugurates presidential guest house in Mumbai

Published Aug 18, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 8:46 am IST
The VVIP suite comprises a meeting hall, a drawing room and a sea-facing balcony.
 The president also unveiled a plaque in front of the refurbished and restored British-era twin cannons at Raj Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday inaugurated the presidential guest house at Raj Bhavan, which will serve as the accommodation for presidents and prime ministers during their visit to Mumbai.

The renovated VVIP Guest House 'Jal Kiran' will have four suites including the one for the president and the prime minister. The VVIP suite comprises a meeting hall, a drawing room and a sea-facing balcony.

 

President Kovind Savita Kovind, Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister for Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde marked their presence during the event.

The president also unveiled a plaque in front of the refurbished and restored British-era twin cannons at Raj Bhavan.

Dating to the pre-World War I era, the cannons - 4.7 metre in length and 1.15 metre in diameter - were found under mud, 25 metres apart from each other, in the foothills of the Raj Bhavan promontory last year. On November 3, the canons were evacuated following a 12-hour operation.

The twins, each weighing 22 tonnes, were then lifted on to the Helipad Lawn and placed there until their restoration in front of the Jal Vihar, the monumental banquet hall.

President Kovind will inaugurate the underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning.

