Odisha CM Patnaik sacks 15 tainted officers, cancel pension of 2

Published Aug 18, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Moreover, the pension of two other government officials has been stopped over conviction on corruption charges.
On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government. (Photo: PTI)
 On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dismissed 15 government officials from service, following their conviction on charges of corruption.

Moreover, the pension of two other government officials has been stopped over conviction on corruption charges.

 

On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government.

Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal was appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC). Earlier, Dhal was Commissioner, Agriculture Production.

According to a statement, seven other IAS officers were reshuffled. They were Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Sudershan Pal Thakur, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Mona Sharma, Sanjiv Chopra, Manoj Kumar Mishra, and Rudra Narayan Palai.

