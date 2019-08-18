Nation Current Affairs 18 Aug 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Aug 18, 2019
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BS Hooda hits out at Congress: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday came down heavily on his own party leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Read: ‘Congress has lost its way’: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir

IPS officer booked for woman's miscarriage: A local court in Odisha has asked the police to book IPS officer Saumya Mishra for allegedly kicking a pregnant woman, which led to her miscarriage. An FIR was lodged against Sundergarh superintendent of police, Saumya Mishra, at Hemgir police station on Friday.

Read: Odisha: Female IPS officer booked for kicking pregnant lady who suffered miscarriage

Jagan gives go-ahead for Polavaram: The Jagan Mohan Reddy ruled Andhra Pradesh government has issued notifications for Rs 4,900 crore worth of tenders for projects linked to the multi-crore Polavaram irrigation scheme, despite a letter from the centre advising against it and expressing concern over increased costs and delays to the project. The notifications have been issued for a hydel project worth Rs. 3,100 crore and a headworks project worth Rs. 1,800 crore.

Read: Ignoring Centre’s advice, Andhra issues multi-crore tenders for Polavaram project

Doctors help woman give birth in burning hospital: Doctors at the institute successfully helped a woman to deliver a baby girl amid a major fire that broke out at the teaching block of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Saturday evening.

Read: 'It's our duty': Doctors help 30-yr-old deliver baby girl amid massive fire in AIIMS

Indian journalist saves pride: A video, that has gone viral over the social media, posted by journalist representing Asian News International to cover the protests by Pakistani and Khalistani supporters outside Indian High Commission who objected India's move to revoke Article 370, shows the journalist going up to the Pakistani protestors and snatching pieces of a torn Indian tricolour flag from the protestors hands.

Read: Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

Kumaraswamy counters Yeddiyurappa's CBI probe order on phone tapping case: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was ready to face any investigation into the alleged phone tapping case which will now be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read: Ready for international-level probe: Kumaraswamy on phone tapping

TMC councillors go party-hopping: State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday welcomed 10 councillors of the Naihati Municipality back into the TMC fold and alleged that they could have joined the BJP under duress.

Read: 10 councillors rejoin TMC; 'BJP scared them with central agencies,' says WB minister

BJP MP takes a dig at Andhra CM: In an unusual political development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu.

Read: Jagan Reddy taking revenge from Chandrababu Naidu: BJP MP

Rajnath curbs all talks with Pakistan: Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) will be on top of the agenda if talks are held with Pakistan in future, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror.

Read: Talks with Pak only if it

No-deal Brexit: Britain will face shortages of fuel, food and medicine if it leaves the European Union without a transition deal, jamming ports and requiring a hard border in Ireland, official government documents leaked to the Sunday Times show.

Read: UK may face food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit: report

Afghan wedding explosion: A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said.

Read: 63 killed, 182 injured in explosion at wedding in Kabul

