New education policy reflects ‘indianness’: RSS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2019
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Mr Bhagwat, was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata,” organised by Sangh Parivar.
New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday advocated reflection of Indian ethos in the education system and hoped that the draft New Education Policy would reflect the “Indianness” as a proper education helps in developing an individual into a “self respecting,” “self sufficient” and an “independent” being. Mr Bhagwat said while the education system should reflect the ethos of a country, the Bhartiyata (Indianness) in the education system should also reflect the diversities of the country.

Mr Bhagwat, was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata,” organised by Sangh Parivar.

 

