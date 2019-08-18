New education policy reflects ‘indianness’: RSS

New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday advocated reflection of Indian ethos in the education system and hoped that the draft New Education Policy would reflect the “Indianness” as a proper education helps in developing an individual into a “self respecting,” “self sufficient” and an “independent” being. Mr Bhagwat said while the education system should reflect the ethos of a country, the Bhartiyata (Indianness) in the education system should also reflect the diversities of the country.

Mr Bhagwat, was addressing an event “Siksha main Bhartiyata,” organised by Sangh Parivar.